How Willow Smith Feels About Olivia Jade’s Red Table Talk

While Jada understood where Adrienne was coming from, she also said she never wants “to be the thing that was done to me by white women.”

“I also believe that these are the kinds of attitudes that feed the same thing that we’re fighting,” the actress said. “It’s like, people look at us, they say, ‘You’re Black and you’re female,’ and they automatically put us in a category. So looking at her as being white, young and privileged and then putting her in a category, it’s the same thing. So, I just see it as this cycle.”

Still, Adrienne argued it wasn’t their responsibility to “raise her consciousness.” Jada agreed and acknowledged the family could get “heat” over having Olivia on Red Table Talk. Still, she considered it a “practice of compassion.”

“To me, this young girl is reaping the repercussions of some actions of her parents,” said the 49-year-old. “When I heard her story, it just reminded me of Jaden [Smith], Willow and Trey [Smith]….As a parent, I’m like, oh, I’ve been in that position with me thinking I know what’s best for my kids, and then they suffer the consequence of it.”

The Girls Trip star also said that “just because you have privilege, it doesn’t exempt you.” “The fact that Willow for so long suffered in silence and even turned to self-harming herself because she didn’t feel like she had a right to be hurt. I’ve had to deal with that part, as well,” Jada said. “People go, ‘Your kids are going to be fine because they’re rich. We don’t care.’ And that’s painful and it’s not true. I feel like Olivia deserves the space.”