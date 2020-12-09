How to Watch Krampus This December

If 2020 hasn’t been enough of a nightmare for you, there are always horror movies to give you a scare. If you need a combo platter of holiday and horror, check out the 2015 movie Krampus.

This Christmas horror flick has an all-star cast including Adam Scott, Toni Collette, Allison Tolman, and David Koechner, and it follows a family reuniting at the holidays who are terrorized by Krampus, a demon who punishes those who have lost the Christmas spirit. Looks like Krampus is going to be working overtime in December 2020 because a lot of us are having trouble getting into the Christmas spirit thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Sounds like a perfectly pitched holiday movie for this messed-up year.

Krampus is currently streaming on Hulu but you’ll need to have a premium subscription that includes Live TV in order to watch. The movie is available to rent on YouTube, Vudu, iTunes and Google Play.

If you want to watch the Christmas horror movie on traditional TV, FX Movies is playing it a few times this holiday season. On Sunday Dec. 13 there will be back-to-back showings starting at 4:40 p.m. ET/PT, and the second viewing starting at 6:35 p.m.. If you can’t catch it then, another Krampus double header will air Saturday, Dec. 19, first at 3 p.m. ET/PT and then again at 5 p.m..

KrampusPhoto: Legendary Pictures/Zam Pictures