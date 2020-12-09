How do you use a block explorer? By Cointelegraph

How do you use a block explorer?



A blockchain, in its essence, provides a digital record of transactions. At present, this most often pertains to transaction records for cryptocurrencies like (BTC). The database of records, called blocks, is often touted for its transparency and immutability. But what do these features really mean? If you want to analyze a blockchain transaction, you first need to know how to use a block explorer.

A block explorer is a crucial instrument in the toolbox of a cryptocurrency and blockchain user. Similar to web browsers that allow users to surf web pages, blockchain or block explorers enable users to navigate a blockchain.

Snapshot of Bitcoin address for Sean’s Outpost Pensacola Homeless Outreach. Source: Blockchain.com

Snapshot of transactions on Sean’s Outpost Bitcoin address. Source: Blockchain.com

Snapshot of unconfirmed Bitcoin transactions. Source: Blockchain.com

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph