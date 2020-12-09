Here are 2020’s top trending Google search terms in Canada

2020 has been a difficult year for nearly everyone, and you can definitely gather that from this year’s top Google Search terms.

With search terms like the Coronavirus, CERB, Kobe Byrant, Naya Rivera and Kim Jong Un, it’s clear that we might be in the darkest timeline.

Below are some of the top search terms in Canada:

Searches

US election Coronavirus Kobe Bryant Zoom Raptors CERB Kim Jong Un Naya Rivera Joe Biden Trump vs. Biden

Canadian News

Coronavirus CERB Air Canada stock Nova Scotia shooting Blackout Tuesday Black Lives Matter Trudeau press conference today CERB extension Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Safia Nolin

People

Kim Jong Un Joe Biden Kamala Harris Boris Johnson Jacob Blake Tom Hanks Shakira Kanye West Aaron Hernandez Ghislaine Maxwell

Losses

Kobe Bryant Naya Rivera Alex Trebek George Floyd Chadwick Boseman Sean Connery Eddie Van Halen Kelly Preston Sushant Singh Rajput Kenny Rogers

Athletes

Ryan Newman Jay Bouwmeester Bubba Wallace Tyson Fury Rudy Gobert Brendan Leipsic Patrick Mahomes II Khabib Nurmagomedov Scottie Pippen Josh Anderson

NBA Teams

Toronto Raptors Los Angeles Lakers Boston Celtics Miami Heat Los Angeles Clippers Milwaukee Bucks Denver Nuggets Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets Brooklyn Nets

NHL Teams

Toronto Maple Leafs Montréal Canadiens Vancouver Canucks Edmonton Oilers Calgary Flames Winnipeg Jets Boston Bruins Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers Tampa Bay Lightning

Movies

Parasite Contagion Black Panther Borat 2 Little Women Uncut Gems Knives Out Papillon Mulan The Gentlemen

TV Shows

Tiger King The Queen’s Gambit Ozark Cobra Kai Money Heist The Umbrella Academy Outer Banks Emily in Paris The Witcher Love Is Blind

Season Finale

Station 19 season finale This Is Us season finale Grey’s Anatomy season finale The Good Doctor season finale New Amsterdam season finale God Friended Me season finale The Rookie season finale 9-1-1 season finale Chicago Fire season finale Better Call Saul season finale

Top Trending Musicians

Shakira Kanye West August Alsina Grimes Adele

Memes

Tiger King memes Quarantine memes Among Us memes Funny Valentine’s memes Carole Baskin memes 2020 memes Baby Yoda memes Love Is Blind memes Joe Exotic memes Toilet paper memes

Recipes

Easy cookie recipes Buttermilk recipes Butternut squash recipes Sourdough discard recipes Scalloped potatoes recipes Bread recipes Coleslaw recipes Crock Pot recipes Breakfast recipes Air fryer recipes

Diets

The Sirtfood diet GERD diet The Candida diet Keto diet rules Plant-based diet Anti-inflammatory diet Fatty liver diet DASH diet Alkaline diet IBS diet

Workouts

Resistance band workout Chloe Ting workout Insanity workout Home workout Murph workout Alexis Ren ab workout Bodyweight workout Booty workout Full body workout Upper body workout

Definition

Pandemic Systemic racism Social distancing Furlough Epidemic Asymptomatic Queer Fracking BIPOC Caucus

Why…

Why are people buying toilet paper? Why was George Floyd stopped? Why is it called COVID-19? Why did Kobe have 2 numbers? Why is Nevada taking so long? Why did Alex leave Grey’s? Why did 69 go to jail? Why is TikTok being banned? Why is gas so cheap right now 2020? Why is Australia on fire?

What…

What is Coronavirus? What does WAP mean? What is Antifa? What is a pandemic? What is Juneteenth? What are the symptoms of Coronavirus? What is Blackout Tuesday? What is fracking? What time is the US election? What happened with Jessica Mulroney?

How to…

How to apply for EI How to make hand sanitizer How to apply for CERB How to make a mask How to cut your own hair How to use Zoom How to make sourdough starter How to get tested for Coronavirus How to make whipped coffee How to make bread

COVID-19