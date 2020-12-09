Harden must have six negative COVID tests to join Rockets

Houston Rockets guard James Harden won’t be participating in his team’s first two preseason games and won’t be cleared to practice until Monday at the earliest.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported on Wednesday that Harden will be required to test negative for COVID-19 for six consecutive days before he’s cleared to return to team activities. The 31-year-old named to eight All-Star squads during his career recently violated NBA coronavirus-related protocols when he attended parties and social gatherings in Atlanta and Las Vegas without wearing a face covering.

Those who followed guidelines had to quarantine for three days and test negative to enter team facilities.

Harden has reportedly asked to be traded and has routinely been linked with clubs such as the Philadelphia 76ers.

“You’re not hearing them from us,” Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said of those rumors earlier in the week. “As long as you don’t hear them from us, you should be very comfortable. We like our team. That team I just watched out there is pretty special.”

Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle added that Houston already assumed Harden wouldn’t participate in exhibition games at the Chicago Bulls over the weekend, making his lengthy isolation period little more than a preseason distraction unless he tests positive and ultimately isn’t available for Houston’s regular-season tipoff versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 23.