Halle Berry Pays Tribute To ‘B.A.P.S’ Actress Natalie Desselle

Halle Berry hopped on social media to address the passing of ‘B.A.P.S’ actress Natalie Desselle.

Deselle Reid passed away last week after succumbing to colon cancer.

“I’m in total shock. completely heartbroken. gonna need a minute,” Halle wrote in the post’s caption.

She continued: “I am forever grateful for that moment. Natalie was one of the most precious people I’ve ever known,” the caption read. “The second I met her our hearts were intertwined – we had a connection that was simply unexplainable, and she stayed her same sweet self all the years I knew her.”

Desselle Reid appeared in several other projects, including the 2011 Tyler Perry film “Madea’s Big Happy Family” and the TV sitcom “Eve.”

“Natalie represented actual black women, not what black women are perceived to be,” Halle wrote. “For that she was often underrated, passed over – deprived of the platform she truly deserved. But her light continues to shine through the people who grew up watching her, the people who knew her best and those of us who loved her.”