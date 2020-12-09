Government industrial relation laws slammed, accused of cutting pay

The federal opposition has slammed the government over legislation it claims could be used to slash workers’ take home pay.
Attorney General Christian Porter’s new industrial relations bill, which was produced after negotiations with union and business leaders, has sparked outrage.
“The exceptional circumstances that must exist here are with respect to COVID,” Mr Porter said.
Manager of Opposition Business Tony Burk said the bill was a “black and white” pay cut for frontline workers.
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese described the move as a “nasty act”.
“The heroes of the pandemic deserve better than this scrooge of a prime minister,” he said.
Scott Morrison defended the legislation in Parliament.
“If your business doesn’t exist, no-one has a job,” Mr Morrison said.
The fight is set to drag on past Christmas, with tomorrow being the last sitting day of Parliament.