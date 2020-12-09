Golf days? Restricted nets? Blame game futile after Proteas v England bubble bursts

Proteas team doctor Shuaib Manjra is confident that the Proteas adhered to safety protocols during the England limited overs series.

The ODI leg of the tour was called off after a series of coronavirus cases from within the Vineyard Hotel bio-bubble.

England will return home on Thursday with a clean bill of health, the ECB has confirmed.

They held on for as long as they could, but in the end sanity prevailed and Cricket South Africa (CSA) was forced into postponing their ODI series against England this week.

With all sport in the country currently taking place behind closed doors, there were obviously no gate takings to cash in on for the series, but losing the broadcasting and advertising revenue that would have come with those three matches is a massive blow to CSA, who could have used the injection of funds after what has been a hugely challenging period.

For CSA this year, it has poured more than it has rained, and the public criticism that has come in the aftermath of the postponement of the series has been yet another bump in the road for an organisation that has been on the ropes for much of 2020.

The two limited overs series against England were confined to the Western Cape with all matches taking place in either Cape Town or Paarl, but confirmed coronavirus cases from within the Vineyard Hotel bio-bubble last week meant that the ODI series never got off the ground.

Ahead of the first ODI, a Proteas player within the group tested positive for Covid-19 and the match was pushed back by two days.

This was the third Proteas player who had tested positive for the virus since the hosts named their squad before the series, though the first two were infected before the group entered the bio-bubble. One player was isolated in a separate Cape Town hotel before entering the bubble while the other was only revealed as a positive case after entry.

How the third player became infected is not known.

It was then revealed that two staffers at the Vineyard Hotel had also tested positive while England, too, had returned two unconfirmed positives of their own.

Sunday’s ODI was then also scrapped and, by Monday afternoon, it was all over as the series was called off and England began plans to return home.

As is often the case with developments of this nature, people look for somebody to blame, and CSA has taken shots as a result.

Why have other countries been able to host series and tournament cricket without any coronavirus issues while South Africa has not?

One theory is that the latest coronavirus penetration into the bio-bubble may have come from the English squad using an out-of-bounds net area at Newlands, situated next to the ongoing construction site at the venue, for a training session.

That situation is currently being investigated by CSA, but on Tuesday the English Cricket Board (ECB) claimed that, after consulting with independent specialists, the two members of their travelling party who had returned unconfirmed positives were in fact not infected.

As a result, England will leave the country together on Thursday.

The England squad, who returned full negative results after arrival in South Africa in late November, were also out playing golf during their stay in South Africa and that, too, has now become a talking point.

According Proteas team doctor Shuaib Manjra, who was the man tasked with creating and facilitating the biologically safe environment (BSE), this came with a low risk of infection and the desire of the English to play golf while in the country had been communicated before they arrived.

“It needs to be kept in mind that this wasn’t sprung upon us. It was an agreement before England had come here that we would allow safe bridging into spaces from the BSE into what we would consider safe spaces like golf courses,” Manjra told on Tuesday.

“We designated specific courses where they could play and they were largely private courses, not public courses. The risk of transmission was low, and we were very clear that they don’t use clubhouses or go the pro shop of halfway house.

“We used authorised vehicles that would not stop on the way.

“We had established that and we had known that England was going to bridge to play golf, so it wasn’t a surprise for us. It was part of the plan and protocols.

“I’m not saying there was zero-risk, but we managed that risk appropriately. Like everything in the BSE, there is never a zero-risk approach, but a minimal risk approach.”

understands that Steenberg Golf Club was one of the courses that had been stipulated as a course the English could visit before they arrived.

The fact of the matter, Manjra says, is that trying to identify exactly how the virus entered the Vineyard Hotel bio-bubble last week was a largely futile exercise.

“You can pick it up from anywhere and to try and figure out where it came from would be extremely difficult,” he said.

“You go back five to seven days before the person tested positive and try to figure out their movements and their behaviours and identify any potential sources.

“Our team member (the third coronavirus case within the Proteas group) had been incredibly disciplined and had no contact with anyone outside the BSE.”

Manjra declined to comment on the suggestion that the virus had entered the bubble through England’s Newlands net session, but he was confident that the Proteas players, staff and the hotel employees had all played their part in keeping the bubble as sanitised and safe as possible.

“Obviously, we don’t have complete control over the grounds. We get there and there are others who get in there before us to set it up. There is a trust element that the place will be sanitised,” he said.

“There is a trust element in the various islands we have set up and all of them actually came to the party very well.

“Trying to do some kind of root cause analysis and find out exactly where it came from is an exercise in futility at the moment because we haven’t been able to do it.

“From our team and the hotel, we’re fairly confident that there has been no breach of the BSE environment.”

There is little to dwell and attention must immediately shift to a two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at Centurion while, on 3 January, the second Test will get underway at the Wanderers.

Manjra confirmed that Sri Lanka had expressed concern over recent developments, but they were still on track to arrive in the country on 19 December, just days before the first Test.

Manjra further confirmed that a similar bio-bubble would be created in Gauteng but that even stricter safety protocols would need to be adhered to.