Glynn Turman Cast as Emmett Till’s Uncle in ABC’s Women of the Movement

Emmy winner Glynn Turman has boarded the cast of Women of the Movement, ABC’s limited series about the quest for justice following the 1955 murder of Emmett Till.

Set to debut in 2021, the six-episode series follows Mamie Till Mobley (played by Adrienne Warren), who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till (Cedric Joe) following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South.

Per our sister site , Turman will play Emmett’s uncle, Mose Wright, whose testimony at the murder trial marked perhaps he first time a Black man stood in open court in the South and accused a white man of a crime. Other previously announced castings include Niecy Nash as the Emmett’s grandmother Alma.

The ABC limited series is inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement, by Devery S. Anderson.

Turman recently wrapped his Fargo Season 4 run as the marvelously named Doctor Senator. His other previous TV credits include (but by no means are limited to!) How to Get Away with Murder (which netted him his second career Emmy nod), Mr. Mercedes, House of Lies, In Treatment (for which he won a guest actor Emmy), The Wire (as Mayor Clarence V. Royce) and A Different World.