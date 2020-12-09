Giants ‘optimistic’ Daniel Jones can play vs. Cards

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is inching toward receiving clearance to return to the lineup for Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Wednesday that he’s “optimistic” Jones will be ready to go for Sunday but needs to see how the 23-year-old feels during and after the final practice sessions of the week before making a final decision.

Jones injured his right hamstring in the third quarter of the 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29 and was unable to play through visible discomfort before he was replaced by veteran Colt McCoy. Subsequent scans showed Jones avoided a major injury, but he was ultimately ruled out of last Sunday’s game at the Seattle Seahawks that the Giants won 17-12 to improve to 5-7 on the year and claim the top spot in the NFC East standings for at least a week.

The Washington Football Team is also 5-7 but lost to New York twice this fall.

McCoy completed 13-of-22 passes for a paltry 105 yards with a touchdown and interception at Seattle, a performance good enough to avoid a loss but also one that inspired little confidence moving forward.

As noted by Matt Citak of the team’s official website, Jones recorded the highest Pro Football Focus grade of his young career (84.2) in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 15, his last complete game before the injury.