George Clooney Hospitalized With Stomach Pains Due to Extreme Weight Loss for ‘Midnight Sky’ Role

Netflix

The Oscar-winning actor reveals he landed in hospital after struggling with stomach pains due to weight loss as he prepared for his role as a desperate astronomer in a new movie.

George Clooney was hospitalised with pancreatitis after dropping close to 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) for his new movie, “The Midnight Sky“.

The 59 year old wanted to look the part as a desperate astronomer who had survived an apocalyptic event, but he took his weight loss plan a little too far and was rushed to the hospital with stomach pains just before filming began.

“I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself,” the Oscar winner, who spent weeks recovering, tells The Mirror.

“It took a few weeks to get better and as a director, it’s not so easy because you need energy. We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work. But it certainly helped with the character.”

“I didn’t know that the guy was 70 because I hadn’t read the book when I read the screenplay,” Clooney told . “I just knew that he was really sick… I was more gaunt and more drawn in.”

“It was a balancing act. We had a skeleton crew, so we’re carrying camera boxes ourselves. You could only do a take out in the snow (in Iceland) without goggles and I could only last for about a minute and 10 or 15 seconds before my eyelids would freeze shut. So I’d have to come back in and they had a blow dryer.”

“We were sitting in a van and they would blow dry my eyelids so my eyelashes would melt. Then I’d go back out and shoot the scene again.”