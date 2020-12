Article content continued

Shares in G4S, one of the world’s largest private security companies, hit their highest level since Aug. 18 earlier on Wednesday. They were up 0.4 per cent at 256.2 pence at 1511 GMT.

Some analysts expect GardaWorld to raise its bid for G4S, but they also said Allied Universal should have more cost synergies given its greater geographic overlap with G4S.