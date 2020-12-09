FTC and 46 state AGs file an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, alleging Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions were used to stifle competition (Federal Trade Commission)

Federal Trade Commission:
FTC and 46 state AGs file an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, alleging Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions were used to stifle competition — Agency challenges Facebook’s multi-year course of unlawful conduct,nbsp; — The Federal Trade Commission today sued Facebook, alleging that the company …
