FTC and 46 state AGs file an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, alleging Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions were used to stifle competition (Federal Trade Commission)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
8

Federal Trade Commission:

FTC and 46 state AGs file an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, alleging Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions were used to stifle competition  —  Agency challenges Facebook’s multi-year course of unlawful conduct,nbsp; —  The Federal Trade Commission today sued Facebook, alleging that the company …

