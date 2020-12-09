France Takes on Islamist Extremism with New Bill

The legislation would curb online hate speech of the kind that led to Mr. Paty’s killing; punish doctors who provide so-called “virginity certificates” for traditional religious marriages; clamp down on home-schooling for children over three years old; and rein in community associations by obliging them to sign declarations of allegiance to the “values of the republic” at the same as imposing strict controls on their funding.

The words “Islamic” or “Islamist” do not appear in the legislation, but the government’s intent is clear: To get at the root of the separate culture of extremist groups holding the laws of Islam as superior to the laws of the Republic.

To its opponents, the draft law risks defeating itself. The danger of a conflation of Islam, the religion, and Islamism, a political movement, is evident. The bill could sharpen the sense of alienation felt by some, but far from all, French Muslims, who make up about eight percent of the population. The ghettoization of Muslim immigrants of mainly North African origin in dismal projects on the outskirts of big cities is a longstanding social problem that successive governments have promised to address, with limited success.

The bill has gone through three name changes, reflecting its sensitivity, starting life as an “anti-separatism” law and ending up as a law “to reinforce Republican principles.” It will be presented to the National Assembly, or lower house of Parliament, in January.