Former Third Eye Blind Bassist Jason Slater Died From Liver Failure, Daughter Confirms

Jason Slater has died from liver failure. The former Third Eye Blind bassist passed away at the age of 49 at a hospital in Maui, Hawaii on Wednesday, December 9. His death was confirmed by his daughter Alyssa Carlson.

Alyssa told TMZ that his rocker father kept his health condition a secret. The mourning daughter mentioned that she only learned about his health condition in November when she got a call about him being hospitalized.

In the wake of Jason’s passing, Third Eye Blind offered condolences via their representative. The rep told the outlet that even though the current band members had not kept in touch with the late musician since 1996, “when a spirited member of the music scene is taken too soon it is always a sad time.”

Also writing a dedication for Jason was former Forbidden guitarist Craig Locicero. Sharing several pictures of the two on Facebook, he penned, “The world lost a force of human nature today. Jason Slater has left the building. I’m heartbroken. This hits me right in the gut.”

“From the first day I met Jason at the Music Annex when Forbidden was recording Distortion in 1994, we hit it off. Madden and music was our bond,” he continued. “Jason was a successful producer, engineer, record label mogul, songwriter, musician, manager and partying animal all the while.”

Craig went on to add, “I will always carry some of Jason’s spirit with me. I can’t think of more fitting tribute than that.” He concluded his tribute with a statement that read, “Jason… Fly upwards into the blue out of 2020. This year just got even s**ttier without you in it. I love you, Brother.”

Jason was an original member of Third Eye Blind. He served as the rock band’s bassist and backup vocalist in 1993 when the group was formed. He, however, left the band in the first year after recording their first demo. Since his exit, he became a bassist, songwriter and producer for several other bands, including Snake River Conspiracy, Microdot, Revenge of the Triads and the rap-rock project Brougham.