Facebook sued by U.S. states seeking Instagram, WhatsApp breakup

The deal “would not only squelch the direct threat that Instagram posed, but also significantly hinder another firm from using photo-sharing on mobile phones to gain popularity as a provider of personal social networking.”

The company repeated the anti-competitive exercise when acquiring WhatsApp, the mobile messaging leader, in 2014 for US$19 billion, according to the agency. Employees saw direct messaging apps as a threat to social media companies, especially if they started to create their own competing features. In a 2012 email, Zuckerberg said messaging apps could be used “as a springboard to build more general mobile social networks.”

WhatsApp’s position as a global service without ties or restrictions to work with any single platform made it an attractive acquisition, the FTC found.

“Once again, Facebook decided it was better to buy than compete,” the FTC said. “After Facebook announced the acquisition of WhatsApp, employees internally celebrated the acquisition of ‘probably the only company which could have grown into the next FB purely on mobile[.]’”

WhatsApp, unlike Instagram, does not contribute meaningful revenue to Facebook today, but the company is setting the stage to turn the messaging app into a commerce and payments service in key international markets, including India and Brazil. In recent years, Facebook has been combining the WhatsApp and Instagram networks with its own, strengthening its power over global communication and making any future breakup more technically difficult.