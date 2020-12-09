Emily Blunt Opens Up About Pandemic With John Krasinski

“Having John’s support is everything.”
You probably know that John Krasinski isn’t just the cutie from The Office — he’s also got a super adorable marriage with fellow actor Emily Blunt.
In case you’re unaware, John and Emily have been together for 12 years and have two young kids.
Well, Emily just spoke to People about what their relationship has been like throughout the coronavirus pandemic — and they’ve been loving all of the extra time as a family.
“Having John’s support is everything, because we are each other’s confidant,” she began.
“We watched The Crown in three days, and then we were bereft,” she continued. “That’s the other thing about the pandemic — how lost and broken you feel once your favorite show has ended. Like, what should I do with my life now?”
As for the kids, she says they’ve been a total lifeline. “Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house.”
For Emily, having kids during the pandemic has been a “saving grace” because she says she’s been focused on how “[her] job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful.”
You can read the full interview with People here.
