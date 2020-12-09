DoorDash almost doubles IPO value with huge trading debut jump

Article content continued

While DoorDash was a sort of lifeline to many restaurants as pandemic lockdowns forced them into a takeout-only model, the fees that it charges restaurants, which can be 30 per cent of the cost of an order, are seen as unfair by some eateries. Certain cities, including New York and Seattle, have set limits on the amount of fees delivery services can charge restaurants.

Before the pandemic, food-delivery companies like DoorDash and rivals Uber Eats and Grubhub Inc. struggled to make money amid fierce competition among themselves and blowback over their fees and treatment of workers. Margins in the business are razor thin, prompting a wave of consolidation last summer that saw Grubhub get bought by Just Eat Takeaway.com NV for US$7.3 billion.

DoorDash’s offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., with Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Group AG also on the deal. DoorDash’s shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DASH.

