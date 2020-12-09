Dollarama hikes dividend, gives employees extra pandemic pay as sales beat expectations

Article content

Dollarama Inc beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter sales on Wednesday, as customers largely staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic spent more on Halloween decorations and household essentials.

Demand for discounted items and economy packs has been strong due to high unemployment and a decline in household income in several major economies, with hunkered-down consumers buying more low-priced seasonal items.

The company’s U.S. counterparts Dollar General and Dollar Tree have signalled a strong start to the holiday selling season even as analysts have said fewer Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings could hit overall retail sales.

Dollarama said it would pay bonuses to its over 26,000 store employees as of Dec. 9 for keeping its outlets open throughout the pandemic, with full-time employees getting $300 and part-time workers receiving $200.

It also increased its quarterly cash dividend by 6.8 per cent to $0.047 per common share.

Net sales rose to $1.06 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 1, from $947.6 million a year earlier, compared with Refinitiv IBES estimates of $994.9 million.

Comparable store sales jumped 7.1 per cent as consumers bought more items per visit.

Net earnings rose to $161.9 million, or 52 cents per share from $138.6 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

