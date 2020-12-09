Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman’s Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Melinda Coleman, the mother of an alleged rape victim and subject of Netflix’s documentary ‘Audrie and Daisy’, died by suicide only four months after her daughter took her own life.

Melinda Coleman’s social media post has shed light on her apparent struggles in the days leading to her tragic passing. The mother of Daisy Coleman shared a disturbing message on Facebook, weeks before she took her own life.

“Albany wins. I’m dead,” Melinda wrote on her page on November 18. Melinda gave birth to her daughter Daisy and raised her four children in Albany, Missouri, before moving to Maryville following her husband Michael’s death in a car crash in 2009. The family later moved back to Albany amid bullying that Daisy endured for coming forward with rape allegations.

The veterinarian and body builder Melinda Coleman was found dead on Sunday night, December 6, according to officials at SafeBAE, the sexual assault prevention and recovery organization co-founded by Daisy. In the statement about Melinda’s passing, SafeBAE representatives explained, “The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan and Daisy was more than she could face most days.”

Melinda’s passing came four months after her daughter Daisy, one of the teenagers featured in hard-hitting Netflix documentary “Audrie & Daisy“, committed suicide. The grieving mother said of her daughter’s passing at the time, “She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone.”

“She was my best friend and amazing daughter,” she went on. “I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!”

She additionally posted on Facebook mourning Daisy’s death, “There aren’t enough I love yous I could have said when I was holding your cold, broken, dead body. I held you like a baby anyway, my baby. The baby I held when you first came into this world. It has always been my greatest honor and joy to be your mother and best friend. Mama bear!”