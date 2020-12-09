Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making ‘Malicious’ Comments About Her on TV Show

WENN/Sheri Determan/Derrick Sa

The 79-year-old legendary icon warns the talk show host to stop talking about her in any way, writing on Twitter, ‘I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.’

–

Dionne Warwick lashed out at Wendy Williams as soon as she noticed that the TV show host made some bad remarks about her on her show. Taking to her Twitter account, the legendary singer shared a fiery message for Wendy.

“A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me,” so the “That’s What Friends Are For” hitmaker began on her tweets on Wednesday, December 9. “I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”

The 79-year-old icon then warned Wendy to stop talking about her in any way, saying, “My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason.” She concluded her message, “I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.”

<br />

In a separate tweet, Dionne went on to add, “There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it!”

Apparently, Dionne was upset when Wendy discussed Dionne’s viral tweets about Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd in one of the episodes of “The Wendy Williams Show”. “When I say I’m the Dionne Warwick of talk, it’s only because — even though I’m not 79 like Dionne — she has haters cause she’s gone on to be a Twitter person now. She’s never been involved with the Twittersphere. She’s a beautiful woman,” the 56-year-old TV personality said.

“She doesn’t like me though, I know she doesn’t like me,” Wendy went on to say while smiling. “She’s a friend to the show cause she has something to promote and we’re the social influences and she’s smart. But once she’s off the show, ya know, she’s probably like, ‘B***h.’ It’s OK, Miss Warwick. It’s OK.”

Although Dionne confirmed that she’s the one writing those funny tweets before thanking her niece Brittany for getting her on Twitterverse, Wendy had her own doubts regarding the matter. “I totally believe she is doing her own tweeting, but I think Brittany is her right hand,” Wendy opined.

Alluding that Dionne was probably high when she posted the tweets, Wendy added, “Like after Aunt Dione does what she wants, after midnight, maybe after some bud. Well, you remember a few years ago, Aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey. Look, TSA stopped Aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found 11 pre-roll joints.” Ending her segment, Wendy sent love to the singer, “Aunt Dionne, we’re only having fun with you, I love you. So now Aunt Dionne knows how to stay relevant, and I think that’s a great thing.”





Prior to this, Dionne freaked out Chance The Rapper when she questioned his moniker on the blue bird app. “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this,” so she tweeted over the weekend. She also targetted The Weeknd, writing, “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?”