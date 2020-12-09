Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

WENN/Mario Mitsis

The ‘Eternals’ actress was allegedly romantically involved with her ‘The Tourist’ co-star, whose past romantic partners also include Marion Cotillard and Keira Knightley, according to court filings.

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp were apparently once more than just colleagues. Amid the latter’s ongoing defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, it has been revealed that the two actors, who played on-screen lovers in “The Tourist“, were romantically involved in the past.

It’s unclear when Jolie and Depp allegedly got intimate behind the scenes, but they were filming the Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck-directed thriller in 2010. At the time, she was still in a relationship with her then-longtime partner Brad Pitt, while Depp was in a longtime relationship with Vanessa Paradis from 1998 until they announced their split in 2012.

There was no hint of a romantic relationship between Jolie and Depp at the time though, as it was reported that the 45-year-old beauty found her co-star difficult to work with at times. They, however, sang praise for each other, with Jolie admitting to having had a crush on Depp in “Edward Scissorhands” and he described her as “a walking poem.”

Depp’s alleged romantic relationship with Jolie is not the only thing uncovered in court filings. According to The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed by Vulture, the 57-year-old actor allegedly also got romantic with Marion Cotillard and Keira Knightley.

Depp and Cotillard starred in 2009’s “Public Enemies“, while he and Knightley were co-stars in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. As part of his legal case with Heard, Depp is ordered to turn over “all responsive communications” with his past romantic partners, including Jolie, Cotillard and Knightley.

In July, Depp objected to involving past romantic partners in the case, claiming documents related to them would be “irrelevant, immaterial, or unnecessary.” He claimed that the request was “intended to harass” him.

Ellen Barkin, who was dating Depp in 1994, has previously given a deposition in his libel case against British tabloid The Sun which incriminated the actor. She said that Depp threw a wine bottle in her direction when they were dating. He countered her claim, saying that she was holding a “grudge” against him.