Dez Bryant going to quit after positive COVID-19 test?

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was just moments away from facing his former team on Tuesday night for the first time since being released in 2018, but COVID-19 had other plans for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Bryant, who returned an inconclusive coronavirus test on Tuesday morning, was pulled from warmups and retested ahead of kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys. The 32-year-old’s follow-up test returned positive, which robbed him of the opportunity to face his former team.

Bryant has worked incredibly hard over the past couple of years to make it back on an NFL roster. After his coronavirus diagnosis was revealed, he wasn’t shy about sharing his thoughts on social media. Bryant took a few shots at the NFL while also admitting he’s going to quit and be done for the remainder of the season.