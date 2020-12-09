DeFi leader’s mishap sees his Eth2 validator subjected to ‘continuous slashing’ By Cointelegraph

DeFi leader’s mishap sees his Eth2 validator subjected to ‘continuous slashing’
One of the most prominent figures in the decentralized finance community has suffered validator penalties on the 2.0 network after a mishap with his DappNode’s power button.
DeFi protocol Synthetix founder, Kain Warwick, reported on Twitter that he’d discovered that his Ethereum node hardware had been accidentally switched off which caused him to lose ETH through “continuous slashing” over a number of days. He blamed his toddler, or his robotic vacuum cleaner
