Deepika Padukone’s sculpture featured in an exhibition at the Athens airport

It is no secret that Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest stars in the world. The popularity of Deepika Padukone was evident once again when she was included in an exhibition at the Athens airport. Titled as ‘The Authentic Smiles’ this exhibition featured sculptures of faces of people from different parts of the world. The exhibition was a gesture on behalf of the airport to welcome tourists post the break of COVID-19. The description under the picture of Deepika’s sculpture reads, “Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D.”

