Crypto funds see near-record inflows as capital floods out of gold By Cointelegraph

Crypto funds see near-record inflows as capital floods out of gold
A new report from market data aggregator CoinShares has revealed recent surging crypto inflows amid record gold outflows.
The report, published Dec. 7, notes that gold investment products have seen record outflows of $9.2 billion over the past four weeks, as BTC products saw inflows of $1.4 billion.
