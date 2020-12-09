Coronavirus vaccine rollout could begin earlier than March, Scott Morrison suggests

The prime minister told 2GB’s Ray Hadley he anticipates vaccinations could start “a bit earlier” than the scheduled March start date.

The comments come after health minister Greg Hunt said last week that Australia was “ahead of schedule” on its five-stage vaccination plan, with the first vaccine expected to be approved for use by the end of January.

Health care and aged care workers and the elderly are expected to be the first to get the jab with the full roll-out expected to take around 12 months.