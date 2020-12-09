Columbus Crew confirm new positive COVID-19 case ahead of MLS Cup final

Columbus Crew mixed some concerning news with positivity ahead of Saturday’s MLS Cup final against the Seattle Sounders.

The Crew confirmed on Wednesday that one player has recently tested positive for COVID-19. However, “no additional confirmed positives for players or staff were returned following two days of testing results on Monday and additional testing results returned Tuesday night.”

Columbus added that six players who were previously unavailable during the postseason due to positive coronavirus test results have returned to training. Per Jeff Carlisle of ESPN, the Crew expect to have a seventh player back in training on Thursday.

In total, the Crew have recorded positive tests among players since the start of the playoffs.

“The Club will continue to administer COVID-19 testing each day this week. Individuals that return an initial positive result self-isolate under a strict and detailed protocol and extensive contact tracing takes place,” Columbus said in the prepared statement. “The team has restricted indoor access to the facility for players to limit interaction to on-field training, with the team scheduled to train today (Wednesday) through Friday. The Club will provide an additional testing update on Thursday.”

Despite previous reports that MLS could shift the final to a neutral venue such as Exploria Stadium, home of Orlando City SC, Columbus’ MAPFRE Stadium will be the home of the championship fixture held on Saturday night.