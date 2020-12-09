Cobra Kai: Netflix drops new trailer for third season of hit kung-fu series

The trailer for the forthcoming third season of hit Netflix kung-fu series Cobra Kai has been released.

The first two seasons of Cobra Kai, a sequel to the Karate Kid films, arrived on Netflix earlier this year, having originally been produced for YouTube Premium (formerly YouTube Red).

Season three is debuting exclusively on Netflix, with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and the rest of the core cast returning.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, season three will focus on the fallout from the high school brawl that happened at the end of season two.

In the trailer, we see a glimpse of Daniel and Johnny apparently fighting on the same team.

There’s also confirmation that two Karate Kid Part II characters will reappear: Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto).

On the show’s official Twitter account, the video was accompanied with the caption: “New year, new season, highest stakes ever.”

“Cobra Kai blurs those lines – your allegiance changes episode to episode.”