Cleveland to ‘aggressively’ listen to offers for Lindor?

The baseball team in Cleveland doesn’t want Francisco Lindor to walk in free agency, which would leave the club with nothing in return for the star shortstop.

It has been reported this offseason that Cleveland is looking to trade Lindor before the start of the 2021 campaign, and it appears it will begin to heed offers for the 27-year-old. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Cleveland is prepared to “aggressively” listen to offers for Lindor.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com also reported Monday that Cleveland “would love” to construct a Lindor trade with the Toronto Blue Jays above anyone else. The club is reportedly high on infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who would likely be included in any deal with Toronto.

However, the Blue Jays are just one of many clubs interested in trading for the two-time Gold Glove winner. The New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds reportedly are pursuing Lindor.

The Puerto Rican has spent his entire career in Cleveland, earning MVP votes in four consecutive campaigns from 2016-19 after finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2015. Last season, Lindor hit .258 with 27 RBI and eight home runs. While it was one of his worst years at the plate, the pandemic-shortened season also caused a number of issues for players in the batter’s box.

2021 should be a better year for Lindor, especially considering he could join one of baseball’s top teams.