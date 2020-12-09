Chrissy Teigen On The Death Of The Family Hamster

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Chrissy Teigen has something to tell you.


Toni Anne Barson / WireImage

Chrissy, why don’t you share the news with everyone. Go ahead.


@chrissyteigen / Twitter / Via Twitter: @chrissyteigen

Oh, that’s terrible, so sorry to hear that. You must’ve been crushed earlier today when it happene—wait a minute:

@caitlincarrickm It hurts like it happened today but it happened uhhhh not today, I dunno I forget lmao


@chrissyteigen / Twitter / Via Twitter: @chrissyteigen

OK, so Peanut Butter didn’t just die — and, apparently, Teigen and her family have gone about replacing it with a new hamster that is…also…named…Peanut Butter.


@chrissyteigen / Twitter / Via Twitter: @chrissyteigen

Okay, okay! But just how long ago did the first Peanut Butter die?

@Black_1 died a couple weeks ago. but I def also could have planned to just have it. I mean he is a hamster

@Black_1 died a couple weeks ago. but I def also could have planned to just have it. I mean he is a hamster


@chrissyteigen / Twitter / Via Twitter: @chrissyteigen

But seriously: Teigen also briefly explained how the loss of Peanut Butter was being handled with their daughter Luna, and how the experience was a “teachable moment.”

@ashleytittle she is okay. we are very open about life and death in the house and it was all good teachable moments, especially since she still asks about baby and stuff &lt;3

@ashleytittle she is okay. we are very open about life and death in the house and it was all good teachable moments, especially since she still asks about baby and stuff &lt;3


@chrissyteigen / Twitter / Via Twitter: @chrissyteigen

RIP, Peanut Butter. You had a good run.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR