Chrissy Teigen Involved in New Twitter Spat After Being Called ‘Classless’

WENN

The ‘Chrissy’s Court’ star hits back at an internet troll who describes her as ‘classless’ after the celebrity cookbook author announces her plan to replace her Twitter header.

–

Chrissy Teigen has slammed a Twitter troll who called her “classless.”

The former model recently announced she was set to replace the image of her Quibi show “Chrissy’s Court” as her Twitter header, as the streaming service is now defunct, but her original post evolved into an ugly spat on the micro-blogging platform.

Chrissy’s initial tweet read, “guess I should change my chrissy’s court header lol goodbye quibi, only I understood uuuuuu (sic).”

In response to her message, one Twitter user announced that they would unfollow Chrissy because she goes “on about everything.”

The model – who is married to music star John Legend – subsequently shared the response, which she has since deleted.

Following that, the Twitter user said, “I didn’t say anything horrible about you. What you just did was really classless.”

The individual was then urged by Chrissy’s fans to be nicer on the platform.

The user said in response, “160 tweets within one hour is in my opinion too much. However the way she responded was completely classless. (sic)”

At that stage, Chrissy reentered the discussion and said, “I haven’t tweeted for 3 days, then said 6 things. Lolllllll you are weird and angry. (sic)”

The troll later posted a screengrab in an effort to prove that Chrissy had tweeted 160 times in one hour.

But in reality, the screengrab proved there had instead been 160 tweets containing her name.

It comes after Chrissy – who has more than 13 million followers on the platform – previously revealed she decided to take a step back from social media amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The star, who has recently suffered a miscarriage, and shares daughter Luna, four, and Miles, two, with her husband John, explained she was focusing on her mental health during the crisis.

She said, “I’m barely online anymore, and that was at the request of my therapist.”