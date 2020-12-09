Chrissy Teigen Calls Out “Weird and Angry” Troll After “Classless” Dig

Now that she is using Twitter more sparingly, Chrissy Teigen wants to cut back on needless negativity, although it’s easier said than done.

The star tweeted on Tuesday, Dec. 8 that she was replacing an image of her Quibi show Chrissy’s Court as her Twitter header, given that the streaming service is now defunct. This led a Twitter user to chime in to say that they plan to unfollow the model because she goes “on about EVERYTHING.”

Teigen appears to have shared a response to this that she has since deleted. This deleted response led the user to write, “I didn’t say anything horrible about you. What you just did was really classless.”

When a fan of Teigen’s suggested that the user try to be nicer, the person replied that “160 tweets within one hour is in my opinion too much. However the way she responded was completely classless.”

At that, Teigen fired back with, “I haven’t tweeted for 3 days, then said 6 things. Lolllllll you are weird and angry.”