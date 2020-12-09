Chinese vaccine is 86 percent effective, says U.A.E., where trials were held.

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that it approved a Chinese coronavirus vaccine that is being tested in the country after preliminary data showed that it was 86 percent effective.

The U.A.E.’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said it reviewed an interim analysis by Sinopharm, a Chinese state-owned vaccine maker, of data from late-stage clinical trials that showed its vaccine was 86 percent effective in preventing infection from Covid-19.

Sinopharm’s analysis showed the vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease and that there were no serious safety concerns, the government said. It did not say if it conducted an independent analysis of the raw data.

But the data represents a political and scientific win for China, which has three other vaccine candidates in late-stage trials. Like the United States, China’s Food and Drug Administration has said a vaccine should be at minimum 50 percent effective before they grant approval, a benchmark also recommended by the W.H.O.