Cheating Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Enters Treatment for Depression

Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz, the celebrity pastor who recently admitted to cheating on his wife, has entered a treatment facility for depression.

A source told PEOPLE that Lentz would be seeking “treatment at an outpatient facility that specializes in depression, anxiety, and pastoral burnout.”

Lentz admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Laura, with whom he shares three children. It was alleged that he had significant affairs with several different women. He was fired from the church following the revelations.

“He wants to be better for his family and is dedicated to doing the work,” the source says of Lentz. “His family is supporting him and hopes their privacy will be respected on this journey.”

“He has no ill will towards the church and recognizes that they needed to take some course of action to address his missteps,” the source adds.

Lentz is best known for treating pop singer Justin Bieber, as well as performing the wedding ceremony between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.