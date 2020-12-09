Celebrity Elf On The Shelf Jokes

By now you’ve probably heard of the Elf on the Shelf…or the Garcelle on a Pharrell…maybe even the Grease on a Reese.

Well, Hollywood is still at it, folks. This “Elf on the Shelf” meme isn’t ending anytime soon, just take a look:

1.

Joe Jonas’s Po on a Joe:

2.

Sophie Turner’s Constanza on a Sansa:

3.

Tracee Ellis Ross’s The Boss on a Ross:

4.

Cara Delevingne’s The Queen on a Delevingne:

5.

Priyanka Chopra’s Oprah on a Chopra:

6.

Kevin Jonas’s Karen on a Kevin:

7.

And Kevin’s Eleven on a Kevin:

8.

Sterling K. Brown’s The Crown on a Brown:

9.

Jimmy Fallon’s Timmy on a Jimmy:

10.

Melissa McCarthy’s Chrissy on a Sissy on a Missy:

11.

Hasan Minhaj’s Minaj on a Minhaj:

12.

Elle Fanning’s Channing on a Fanning:

13.

And Elle’s The Hateful Eight on a Catherine the Great:

14.

Dakota Fanning’s Ray Liotta on a Dakota:

15.

Kerry Washington’s Pope on a Knope:

16.

Nicole Kidman’s Mick on a Nic:

17.

Natalie Portman’s Kat on Nat:

18.

Jessica Biel’s Wess on a Jess:

19.

Betty Who’s Boo on a Who:

20.

Sean Hayes’ Prawn on a Sean:

21.

America Ferrera’s Erykah on America:

22.

Melissa Joan Hart’s Hart on a Hart:

23.

Katharine McPhee Foster’s Ice-T on a McPhee:

24.

Susan Kelechi Watson’s Drew on a Su:

25.

Glennon Doyle’s Royals on a Doyle:

26.

Amy Schumer’s Rumer on a Schumer:

27.

And Amy’s Schum on a Klum:

28.

Chrissy Metz’s Missy on a Chrissy:

29.

Kristin Chenoweth’s Leno on a Cheno:

30.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Lecrae on a Bure:

31.

Andrea Barber’s Garber on a Barber:

32.

Marla Sokoloff’s Hasselhoff on a Sokoloff:

33.

Zoe Saldana’s Bowie on a Zoe:

34.

Ethan Hawke’s Falk on a Hawke:

35.

Michelle Branch’s Blanche on a Branch:

36.

Josh Gad’s Bosch on a Josh:

37.

Nikki Bella’s The Big Fella on a Bella:

38.

Billy Ray Cyrus’s Willie on a Billy:

39.

Chris Carmack’s Pink on a Link:

40.

Finally, Misha Collins’ Aisha on a Misha:

