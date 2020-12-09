Celebrity Elf On The Shelf Jokes

By now you’ve probably heard of the Elf on the Shelf…or the Garcelle on a Pharrell…maybe even the Grease on a Reese.
Well, Hollywood is still at it, folks. This “Elf on the Shelf” meme isn’t ending anytime soon, just take a look:
1.
Joe Jonas’s Po on a Joe:
2.
Sophie Turner’s Constanza on a Sansa:
3.
Tracee Ellis Ross’s The Boss on a Ross:
4.
Cara Delevingne’s The Queen on a Delevingne:
5.
Priyanka Chopra’s Oprah on a Chopra:
6.
Kevin Jonas’s Karen on a Kevin:
7.
And Kevin’s Eleven on a Kevin:
8.
Sterling K. Brown’s The Crown on a Brown:
9.
Jimmy Fallon’s Timmy on a Jimmy:
10.
Melissa McCarthy’s Chrissy on a Sissy on a Missy:
11.
Hasan Minhaj’s Minaj on a Minhaj:
12.
Elle Fanning’s Channing on a Fanning:
13.
And Elle’s The Hateful Eight on a Catherine the Great:
14.
Dakota Fanning’s Ray Liotta on a Dakota:
15.
Kerry Washington’s Pope on a Knope:
16.
Nicole Kidman’s Mick on a Nic:
17.
Natalie Portman’s Kat on Nat:
18.
Jessica Biel’s Wess on a Jess:
19.
Betty Who’s Boo on a Who:
20.
Sean Hayes’ Prawn on a Sean:
21.
America Ferrera’s Erykah on America:
22.
Melissa Joan Hart’s Hart on a Hart:
23.
Katharine McPhee Foster’s Ice-T on a McPhee:
24.
Susan Kelechi Watson’s Drew on a Su:
25.
Glennon Doyle’s Royals on a Doyle:
26.
Amy Schumer’s Rumer on a Schumer:
27.
And Amy’s Schum on a Klum:
28.
Chrissy Metz’s Missy on a Chrissy:
29.
Kristin Chenoweth’s Leno on a Cheno:
30.
Candace Cameron Bure’s Lecrae on a Bure:
31.
Andrea Barber’s Garber on a Barber:
32.
Marla Sokoloff’s Hasselhoff on a Sokoloff:
33.
Zoe Saldana’s Bowie on a Zoe:
34.
Ethan Hawke’s Falk on a Hawke:
35.
Michelle Branch’s Blanche on a Branch:
36.
Josh Gad’s Bosch on a Josh:
37.
Nikki Bella’s The Big Fella on a Bella:
38.
Billy Ray Cyrus’s Willie on a Billy:
39.
Chris Carmack’s Pink on a Link:
40.
Finally, Misha Collins’ Aisha on a Misha:
