Catelynn Lowell of ‘Teen Mom’ Admits to Still Be in the Thick of Dealing With Pregnancy Loss

Instagram

Along with a photo of a positive pregnancy test, the MTV reality star explains she is sharing her painful heartbreak to let others in similar situation know they are not alone.

–

Catelynn Lowell has gone through another heartbreaking miscarriage. When going public with the revelation that she and husband Tyler Baltierra had lost their fourth child together, the “Teen Mom OG” star admitted she is still in the thick of dealing with her pregnancy loss.

The 28-year-old took to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, December 8 to share the painful news. Alongside a photo of a positive pregnancy test, she began her lengthy message by stating, “I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby.”

“I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it,” she further wrote. “I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

Catelynn went on to thank those who sent her support and prayers. “Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support. Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me. I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this,” she said. “This was painful to share… but again, you’re not alone.”

<br />

The MTV reality star offered more details about her miscarriage in an interview with Champion Daily. “About 3 days before Thanksgiving we found out we were expecting,” she told the outlet. “We were soooo excited! We didn’t tell Nova because we wanted to wait a while. I took like 6 different pregnancy tests to make sure!”

“On Thanksgiving 2020 I started bleeding. No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited… all of that came crashing down,” she continued explaining. “We lost the baby. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions… experiencing one miscarriage in my past I knew it was a sad possibility.”

This was not the first time Catelynn suffered a miscarriage. During a February episode of “Teen Mom OG”, the TV personality and her husband addressed their first pregnancy loss. “It’s very traumatic. When you see her shaking and she’s got blood everywhere,” he recalled. “We just held each other. There’s nothing you can really do.”

Catelynn and Tyler tied the knot in 2015. Together, they share three daughters, 5-year-old Nova, 1-year-old Vaeda Luma, and 11-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption while on “16 and Pregnant” in 2009.