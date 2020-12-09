Canadian home prices to fall up to 5% in 2021, Fitch predicts

Article content

Fitch Ratings expects Canadian home prices to decline by up to five per cent in 2021, falling back from a surge this year.

“We attribute the expected decline to lower demand caused by elevated levels of unemployment and increasing affordability issues,” the ratings agency said in a report Wednesday, which noted that affordability driven by government supports and payment holidays amid the global pandemic are unsustainable.

A six-month payment holiday, which as many as 16 per cent of mortgage holders took advantage of, is coming to an end, meaning payments will have to be made in 2021. And with the unemployment rate expected to fall yet remain above the average of 6.3 per cent between 2015 and 2019, Fitch expects delinquencies to rise between 0.35 per cent and 0.5 per cent.

“Although we expect delinquencies to increase in 2021, we do not expect the level of delinquencies, distressed sales or foreclosures to increase to the levels seen in the U.S. during the financial crisis,” the ratings agency said in Wednesday’s report.