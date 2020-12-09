Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine

This is a momentous occasion. I mean, the geek in me is amazed that we — no one would have thought. I think, you know, even when we looked back at the first discovery of the virus, that less than a year later we’d be authorizing and then distributing a vaccine. So I think it’s just a testament to the decades of science and technology and research that’s gone into the development of that vaccine. I think it’s a testament to the work of regulators internationally working together. It’s a testament to our team that’s really dedicated an incredible amount of and energy and resources to do that. And I think, you know, it’s an exceptional day for Canada. When we do an authorization, it means that we’ve looked at it and the benefits outweigh the potential risks. But it is still a drug. It’s still a vaccine, and there are potential risks, even if they’re rare. So that’s why it’s important that we continue to monitor it. So I would say to Canadians, you know, we’ve authorized it. If it is their turn to get the vaccine, they absolutely should feel comfortable getting that. But we still do need to continue to monitor it as we would any product, because, obviously, when we do the research, the research are done in clinical trials. They’re done in smaller groups of people under ideal conditions. And we need to get information from the vaccine as it goes out and starts to get used in higher numbers of people, not only in Canada, but around the world.