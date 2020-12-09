Buyer pays more than $20K for four ACC title game tickets

Tickets to the game are selling for well above $1,000 on StubHub and other various ticket-purchasing websites.

The high prices come as a result of the ACC limiting capacity at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, only 5,240 fans will be allowed to attend the game.

The last meeting between Clemson and Notre Dame didn’t go so well, with the Tigers losing 47-40 in overtime. However, Clemson was without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, so things are bound to be different this time around.

Notre Dame, the second-ranked team in the nation, sits atop the ACC standings with a perfect 10-0 record, while Clemson, the nation’s third-ranked team, is second at 9-1. The Fighting Irish are competing in the conference title game for the first time, while the Tigers have won five straight and need a win to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.