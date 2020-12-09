Bruins interested in Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Torey Krug’s departure to the St. Louis Blues left a hole in the Boston Bruins defensive unit. However, it appears they might be looking to fill that hole ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Bruins have expressed interest in Calgary Flames defenseman and Massachusetts native Noah Hanifin this offseason. Pagnotta adds that the Bruins have been looking for a left-shot defenseman since Krug’s departure in free agency.

Calgary is reportedly interested in acquiring winger Ondrej Kase in exchange for Hanifin. He has one year remaining on his contract and can become a restricted free agent next offseason.

Hanifin, meanwhile, has four years remaining on his six-year, $29.7 million contract, which comes with a $4.95 million cap hit.

The 23-year-old tallied five goals and 17 assists in 70 games last season for the Flames. He has spent the last two seasons in Calgary after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Carolina Hurricanes.

If the Bruins were to deal Kase in exchange for Hanifin, it’s not clear how they’d fill the hole on offense. However, prospects Jack Studnicka and Zach Senyshyn could make the jump to the NHL and slot in on David Krejci’s wing.