Browns unsure if game is exempt from Ohio curfew

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, but Ohio’s COVID-19 protocols might not allow it.

The state currently has a curfew in place that orders residents to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The curfew will likely be extended into next week, and it could interfere with the Browns-Ravens game, which is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

According to Cleveland.com, the Browns are unsure if they are exempt from the state order or not. If they are, they likely will have to play in an empty stadium. The Browns have been hosting 12,000 fans at every home game.

Ohio’s protocols come as cases continue to rise across the country. The state surpassed 500,000 total coronavirus cases on Tuesday with over 25,000 new reported cases. Tuesday’s numbers included 12,600 positive tests that were backlogged in the Ohio Department of Health’s system, according to NBC 4 WCMH-TV.

If the Browns end up being affected by the state’s curfew, “Monday Night Football” could be moved up to early afternoon or earlier in the evening to comply with the order.