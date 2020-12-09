Browns-Giants flexed to Sunday night

The Cleveland Browns now know they’ll play back-to-back prime time games against fellow playoff contenders ahead of Christmas.

On Wednesday, the NFL confirmed that Cleveland’s Week 15 showdown with the New York Giants has been flexed to the “Sunday Night Football” slot for Dec. 20.

In a corresponding move, the NFL shifted the San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys matchup from “SNF” to 1 p.m. ET. That game will now air on CBS.

The Browns and Giants both head into the second full weekend of December on four-game winning streaks. Cleveland improved to 9-3 on the season via a 41-35 win over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday thanks to four first-half touchdown passes delivered by quarterback Baker Mayfield. That same afternoon, the Giants climbed to 5-7 via a surprising 17-12 victory at the Seattle Seahawks that Big Blue notched with veteran Colt McCoy starting under center for the injured Daniel Jones.

Jones, a second-year pro, is still recovering from the right hamstring injury he suffered in the win at the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29 but is on track to return to the lineup for this Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cleveland hosts the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football” for Week 14.