Boris Johnson Fails to Break Brexit Deadlock in Brussels Talks

LONDON — Britain and the European Union on Wednesday failed to break the deadlock in critical negotiations about a post-Brexit trade deal and, with wide divisions remaining between them, set a new deadline for Sunday to reach a decision on the future of the talks.

A meeting over dinner between Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, ended without significant progress, with large gaps left remaining between the two sides, and no clear path to bridging them.

Wednesday’s three-hour meeting had been set up with the goal of ending months of deadlock in trade negotiations, talks that remained stalled just three weeks before Britain completes the final stage of Brexit, by leaving the European Union’s economic area at the month’s end.

But in a statement Ms. von der Leyen said that despite “a lively and interesting discussion” the two sides’ positions “remain far apart.”