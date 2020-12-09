Boosie Badazz Addresses Dallas Shooting On New Song

Boosie Badazz has released two singles — one of them addressing the recent incident in Dallas where he was shot in the leg.

Boosie was forced to have more than one surgery to save his leg from amputation.

“Bitch, I keep a stick in the car ready for war/ Bitch, you know I’m a step on that boy/ Stay silent no telling ya boy/ Four-five protecting ya boy/ Ready and loyal, ready for war/ Sup bitch? I’m the ultimate warrior!” he raps on “Stick N The Car.”

Boosie was in Dallas to pay his respects to friend and affiliate, Mo3.

He later spits: “They tried to pop my head – glock inside I’m poppin back/ They missed me, I was glad ’bout that/ I got inside and mobbed them back.”

BOOSIE WANTS HIS IG BACK

Boosie may want to think twice about putting any lyrics about retaliation on wax. Rapper Casanza is currently in federal custody after agents used his interviews with DJ Vlad against him to help bring charges.