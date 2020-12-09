Bollywood stars rule Forbes’ list of most influential celebs on social media

Multiple stars from India have made it to Forbes’s list of Asia-Pacific’s Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media. Obviously, this includes the most followed stars of the country like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, and singers Shreya Ghoshal and Neha Kakkar.

Amitabh Bachchan was credited for raising over $7 million for coronavirus relief this year. Akshay was termed as Bollywood’s highest-paid actor and his $4 million donations too received a mention. Anushka’s inclusion in the list came as no surprise as well since the actress made a giant stride as a producer after the critically acclaimed Paatal Lok managed to create waves on social media. Neha Kakkar too earned a spot thanks to videos and pictures from her wedding going viral among her followers and fans. Alia Bhatt was termed as ‘part of a Bollywood family dynasty.’

