Blockchain can fix India’s dysfunctional insurance scheme, says WEF By Cointelegraph

Blockchain can fix India’s dysfunctional insurance scheme, says WEF
Blockchain technology in general, and smart contracts in particular, can “unlock the hidden values of legacy digital systems,” according to a report co-authored by representatives of the World Economic Forum and Chainlink. To understand how, look no further than India’s Crop Insurance Scheme.
In a 40-page white paper released on Wednesday, the Geneva-based organization promotes the importance of interoperability between legacy systems and distributed ledger technologies – but only for specific use cases that are suitable for blockchains.
