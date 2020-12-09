Best Thin Cases for Google Pixel 4a 2020

Staff Pick
This ultra-thin case wraps around your Pixel 4a without adding unnecessary bulk. It feels soft to the touch and is easy to put on or remove thanks to the soft TPU material. Get it in wine red, black, or gold.
$10 at Amazon
Although it’s plenty small, Crave’s design offers dual-layer protection composed of a soft inner TPU material covered by a hard PC shell. It’s sure to protect against dust, dirt, and bumps while giving you a textured grip to prevent slipping. Choose from eight different colors.
$12 at Amazon
Spigen is a well-known name in the phone case arena. This option has a sleek design made out of flexible TPU material and it’s covered in a spider-web pattern. It’s shock absorbent, slim, and classy looking.
$12 at Amazon
Nothing makes a statement quite like a gorgeous smartphone case. Caseology’s Parallax is both chic and attention-grabbing with its thin geometric pattern. It’s sure to protect your phone from low impacts and provide extra grip in your hands. It comes in four different colors, so you can choose the look you like best.
- $16 at Amazon
- $15 at Walmart
This silicone TPU case allows you to see your phone’s actual casing through its clear shell. It offers a 0.5mm raised bevel around the edges of your screen to help protect against scratches. It’s seriously one of the slimmest cases you’ll find.
$8 at Amazon
Although it offers both a built-in screen protector and a regular protective shell, this case still manages to be a slim option. It’s been 10-foot drop-tested and will protect against scratches and bumps. You can get it in either this ocean blue and gold design or with white marble and rose gold pattern.
- $22 at Amazon
- $20 at Walmart
Looking for a matte case that shows off vibrant hues? Banzn’s four case colors for the Pixel 4a are a perfect fit. They’re super lightweight and only 0.8mm thick. It’ll definitely be a lot easier slipping them in and out of your pocket.
$11 at Amazon
To be honest, this case won’t provide as much protection as some others out there, but those free-moving pieces of glitter sure are pretty to look at. The shell is made of a soft transparent TPU to provide against mild drops and bumps. There are five different glitter colors to choose from.
$9 at Amazon