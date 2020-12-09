Beckham ‘never thought’ he would play for anyone but Giants

Odell Beckham Jr.’s days with the New York Giants are well behind him, but while he’s sidelined with a torn ACL, the Cleveland Browns star took time to reflect on his career with Big Blue.
The superstar revealed on the “All Things Covered” podcast that he never thought he’d play with anyone but the Giants. He also admitted that he “ran into trouble” when he made it known that he didn’t agree with how the organization ran things, specifically when it came to building around Eli Manning.
“It bothered me because they never built around him and we were just drafting, but we were just drafting and not building an organization and a franchise,” Beckham Jr. told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden. “My frustration grew because it was another 5-11 and 5-11 and we were just never good. Even the year we were 11-5, the defense was holding teams to 10 points a game and we were only good because of the defense. My frustrations grew and I felt like they weren’t growing and I had wanted more.”