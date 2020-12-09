Beckham ‘never thought’ he would play for anyone but Giants

Odell Beckham Jr.’s days with the New York Giants are well behind him, but while he’s sidelined with a torn ACL, the Cleveland Browns star took time to reflect on his career with Big Blue.

The superstar revealed on the “All Things Covered” podcast that he never thought he’d play with anyone but the Giants. He also admitted that he “ran into trouble” when he made it known that he didn’t agree with how the organization ran things, specifically when it came to building around Eli Manning.