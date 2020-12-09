Asda to shut all stores on Boxing Day and give festive bonus to frontline staff

Employees at Asda have been given Boxing Day off and many are to receive a Christmas bonus.

The company joins Marks & Spencer in opting to shut stores on December 26 in order to give staff some respite from what is normally a busy shopping day.

All 631 of the business’s stores will be shut on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“This is of course our busiest of year,” CEO Roger Burnley told staff.

“But it was important for us to give as many of you as possible the opportunity to spend this with those loved ones that you may not have not seen for many months so, uniquely for this year, we will not reopen our stores until December 27th.”

Employees who were contracted to work on Boxing Day will be paid for the shift.

All eligible hourly-paid workers will receive a guaranteed 100% bonus, the Yorkshire Post reported.

The bonus will be paid in February.

Those looking to pick up some groceries on Christmas Eve should be aware that Asda stores shut at 7pm on the 24th.

Asda is not the first supermarket to decide to give its employees a well deserved break this Christmas.

Marks and Spencer has announced it will not be opening its stores on Boxing Day.

The company’s bosses made the decision following the announcement of the relaxed coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.

Aldi will also be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day as well as January 1.

Waitrose stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, except for those in Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts, some of which will continue to be open hours.

Like usual, John Lewis will not be open on the 25th or 26th.